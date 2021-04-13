Sebastian Stan Bares it All in New Pic

Sebastian Stan stans were pleasantly surprised today when the actor posted a picture of himself on the set of his new film ‘Monday’ which releases Friday, April 16.

The Avengers star posted a picture showing his bare ass with the caption “When I say we gave it our “all”, we literally did.” We are here for it!

Monday follows the story of Mickey (Stan) and Chloe (Denise Gough), two Americans in their mid-thirties living in Athens. The two meet one summer and share a hot weekend. When Chloe’s time in Greece ends, she decides to give up her job back home and explore whether one weekend’s passion can stand the reality of the inevitable Monday.

We don’t get to see a lot of Stan’s skin very often, but when we do, it’s definitely worth the wait.

And who could ever forget this steamy scene from the 2012 Political Animals?

Could this be a new pattern for Sebastian Stan? We certainly hope so!

Source: Instagram