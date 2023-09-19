Secretary Pete Buttigieg Crosses the IRONMAN Triathlon Finish Line

Over the weekend, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg participated in the IRONMAN 70.3 Triathlon, which he successfully completed.

The endurance competition with a total of 70.3 miles has reportedly been a longtime goal for Buttigieg, and it involves a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike ride and a 13.1-mile run. In a 2022 interview with People, he shared how important physical exercise is in his life, expressing:

Advertisement

“Physical exercise is extremely important to me. Although I have to say my exercise habits took a nosedive when the kids were born. I was in the best shape in my life last year. I was training for a half Ironman. About a month before the race was when the kids arrived and everything changed. So I’m just now starting to get back into it.”

And the 41-year-old Transportation Secretary’s hard work paid off, as he successfully crossed the finish line of the IRONMAN 70.3 Triathlon, also commonly called as a “Half Ironman”. His husband Chasten posted a video of him completing the endurance competition.

“Congrats on your first @IRONMANtri 70.3, @PeteButtigieg! You’ve trained so hard for this. Proud of you!,” Chasten wrote on his tweet.

Advertisement

You can see Buttigieg crossing the Half Ironman finish line here:

Congrats on your first @IRONMANtri 70.3, @PeteButtigieg! You’ve trained so hard for this. Proud of you! pic.twitter.com/UJu3Cz8bjV — Chasten Glezman Buttigieg (@Chasten) September 17, 2023

Meanwhile, the comments section is filled with celebration and congratulations for his amazing accomplishment — one of them being @elenderman‘s tweet, which reads:

“How do you manage it all,

@PeteButtigieg I see you bopping here and there all around the country with great energy at groundbreakings, etc. Then you have your twins with darling Chasten and then you actually found time to train for an Ironman? Good lord man, you rock . . .”

Source: lgbtqnation.com