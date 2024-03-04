Secretly Straight Bowen Yang Sleeps with Sydney Sweeney in ‘SNL’

‘Saturday Night Live’ was hosted by Sydney Sweeney this weekend, and she confessed that she has a crush on Bowen Yang in a video sketch…

Then sketch starts off with the ‘Anyone But You’ actress opening up about her feelings for Yang to cast members Heidi Gardner and Ego Nwodim while they are seated at a table backstage in the 30 Rock offices.

After confessing about her “itsy bitsy crush” on Yang, she then expressed her worry that her little attraction can’t be anything more because he’s gay. However, the two actresses made a revelation, with Gardner stating:

“Yeah, straight as they come. Bowen just plays gay on the show because it’s a shortcut to laughs.”

The video sketch then shows Sweeney making her move on Yang after finding out that he is apparently secretly straight. The ‘SNL’ actor, comedian and writer flirts back with her, and the two of them end up hooking up.

After sleeping with Yang, Sweeney expressed her desire to see him again, but he flat out turns her down. She soon realizes that the comedian is a womanizer, and that she has been “played by Bowen Yang.”

IRL, however, Yang is gay, and he is ‘SNL’ Season 45’s third openly gay male cast member. On that note, you can watch him portraying a secretly straight version of himself here:

