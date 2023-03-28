See How Lady Gaga Shuts Down A Homophobe

Lady Gaga was recently spotted on the set of ‘Joker: Folie á Deux,’ and she shocked some of the bystanders after kissing a woman in the crowd for one of the scenes.

The 37-year-old Grammy-winning singer is playing the role of Harley Quinn in the upcoming film, and she is starring opposite Joaquin Phoenix as the titular villain, Joker. Prior to Lady Gaga, Australian actress Margot Robbie portrayed the character in the DC films ‘Suicide Squad’ and ‘Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey.’

In the video, which was posted on Twitter, the “Shallow” singer was spotted filming at New York’s City Hall. The footage shows her walking up the stairs with a crowd of people surrounding her. A random woman decided to tell her she is going to Hell and she abruptly stops and kisses a woman in the crowd, She then told her – now you are going with me, which earns some gasps from the bystanders who were watching the scene unfold. The video quickly went viral.

“you’re going to hell” and then she kisses her and says “now we’re both going to hell” MOTHER pic.twitter.com/3Mz01zBZvi — gui 〄 (@ElectricGagax) March 26, 2023

Here’s the video posted by Pop Base on Twitter:

Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn kissing a woman while filming for ‘Joker 2.’ pic.twitter.com/lOeHSLzYND — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 26, 2023

Many of the live-action DC films have only ever focused on Harley Quinn’s relationship with Joker. However, several comic books have confirmed her bisexuality and sexual fluidity, and even depicted her relationship with fellow antagonist Poison Ivy.

Moreover, here’s a sneak peek of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn:

‘Joker: Folie á Deux’ is set to be released on October 4, 2024.

