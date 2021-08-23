Seems The Apple Doesn’t Fall Far From The Schwarzenegger Tree

Joseph Baena is quickly achieving Instagram Hottie status! The son of former California Governor and professional bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzengger has been dropping thirst trap after thirst trap on Instagram. And with those abs, cheekbones, and killer smile why wouldn’t you?

Rainy days in LA are surprisingly refreshing. Started the day off with a swim and now heading to my next listing appointment. Hope every has a great hump day!!!

The 23-year-old has over 313,000 Instagram followers, with those numbers rising daily! Another photo he posted had numerous followers commenting on his almost identical likeness to his famous father.

Men’s Health reported on Baena’s recreating the older Schwarzneggers poses in his Instagram photos,

Of course, anyone who is familiar with Baena’s online presence will be aware of his favorite modus operandi when it comes to showing off his muscles: he will frequently recreate the physique show poses that his father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, would strike while flexing as a competitive bodybuilder back in the ’70s, when he was the reigning Mr. Olympia six years in a row. Just like his famous dad, Baena is a mainstay at Gold’s Gym, and they will both regularly work out there together.

Here’s hoping Baena keeps on posting more and more photos of himself!

