‘Sense8’ Star Brian J. Smith Reveals the Love of His Life

New couple alert! Brian J. Smith recently introduced his boyfriend, Matt Consalvo, whom he described as “the love of my life.” <3

On Tuesday, Smith posted an update for his followers about his surgery via Instagram stories. The first photo shows the 42-year-old American actor lying on a hospital bed with Consalvo by his side; both of them smiling for a selfie.

On the caption, the ‘Sense8’ star wrote:

“Surgery day! Couldn’t have done it without the love of my life – @matt.consalvo”

Thereafter, Smith shared a photo of himself wearing a leg brace.

“Thanks to @drlaurenredler and her incredible team,” he expressed on the caption.

The couple has not disclosed how long they have been together as of this writing. Not to mention, neither of them has posted photos of each other on their social media prior to Smith’s recent hospital update.

Back in July, however, the two of them posed for a photo with a friend while having dinner. Moreover, Consalvo is also an actor who appeared in the TV series ‘Blue Bloods’. Meanwhile, Smith publicly came out as gay in a 2019 interview with Attitude, where he opened about growing up feeling “terrified.”

“I had to be very, very careful about telling people the truth about myself. It still reverberates. A lot of my work is about that. The things that move me as an actor are those echoes that come up,” Smith told the outlet.

Sources: justjared.com, queerty.com