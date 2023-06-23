‘Sense8’s Miguel Ángel Silvestre Is Looking Super Sexy in Latest Pic

Miguel Ángel Silvestre recently posted a photo of him basking under the sun, and he just so happened to be wearing nothing but a white racy underwear. Absolutely not complaining though. 😉

The 41-year-old Spanish actor was taking a peaceful nap on a boat, and everything else was quite serene, except for the fact that he just dropped a V sexy thirst trap our way. On the caption, he wrote:

“Spanish nap.”

Spanish naps by Silvestre are too hot for our own good, tbh. Meanwhile, the comments section are filled with super cheeky reactions, and here are some of them:

“Like if you also enlarged the photo..”

“Is it hot everywhere or is it just mine?”

“Is that package coming through Amazon?”

“We’ve all zoomed in. Good bye”

“The best thing about this photo are the comments”

Dropping his latest hot pic here:

Moreover, the actor is well-known for his portrayals on television shows, including ‘Sense8,’ where portrayed the gay character named Lito Rodriguez.

“One of things they wanted to make sure of when they cast us was that we were willing to jump without question,” he revealed during a 2017 interview with MetroSource.

Silvestre further shared,

“They asked, ‘Do you have any problem kissing a man?’ I said no. I wanted to respect the message of this story, and I knew they were going to do it in an honorable way. So I jumped.”