‘Sergeant’ Miles Reportedly Broke Windows, Punched Police & More

Adult film performer Steven Miles (aka Sergeant Miles) has been arrested for his alleged participation in the violent invasion of the U.S. Capitol building on January 6, 2021.

Miles, a 39-year-old military veteran, has been extremely vocal about his support for far-right causes including former President Donald Trump for quite some time.

But the Department of Justice has announced that Tuesday Miles was arrested and charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon, and related offenses.

He was arrested in Zephyrhills, Florida, and made his initial appearance yesterday in the Middle District of Florida. He was released pending further proceedings in the District of Columbia.

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, Miles marched in a group to the Capitol, eventually making his way to the restricted grounds of the West Front of the building. It was there that he and other rioters engaged in a confrontation with police officers who were protecting the Capitol.

During the skirmish, Miles pushed, shoved and attempted to punch police officers, according to the DOJ complaint. He then made his way up the staircase to the Upper West Terrace of the Capitol.

Using a plank of wood, Miles and other rioters allegedly smashed a window in one of the Senate Wing doors and entered the building through the broken window. He briefly walked through the building and then exited through another door.

Included in the complaint filed by the Justice Department are several photos, one of which shows Miles wearing a red MAGA hat and a black shirt with text that reads “Trump 2020 F*ck Your Feelings.”

The porn site Str8UpGayPorn (NSFW) reports that nine days later, Miles took to Twitter to blame Antifa and Black Lives Matter activists for the violent insurrection.

While it’s not clear how much prison time Miles could be facing for his current charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia reports the average prison sentence for rioters who took part in violence on January 6 has been 45 days.

The Justice Department reports that In the 15 months since Jan. 6, 2021, nearly 800 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 250 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

This isn’t Miles’ first brush with controversy, though.

Just recently he retweeted a meme showing support for Florida’s anti-LGBTQ ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law:

Miles has also gone to the mat for his guy Trump on Twitter regularly:

(Source: Department of Justice, Str8UpGayPorn)