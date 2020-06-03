Seven Politicians Had A Great Day Yesterday, One Did Not. We’re Happy With All The Results!

November needs to be a time of change. There is so much that needs to be altered in the United States that it cannot be done by one person taking over one seat. It will take a team effort to bring this nation out of “these trying times.” I really hate that phrase, but it is true. We do not say that just because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the racial strife that is now palpable for all Americans to know, and see, but yet not all fully understand and all never will. The political disconnect across the aisles and the lessening of morality, mentality, and hope are yet other challenges November will try and solve, or at least begin the battle to mend. In order to get there, once again, we need new life, new breath, new progress to a better America, and maybe, just maybe, we are seeing more than one ray of hope after this Tuesday for both local, state, and federal positions.

Ella Jones Is Elected First Black Mayor of Ferguson

Ms. Jones is also the first woman to lead the Missouri city, which erupted in protests in 2014 after a white police officer shot and killed Michael Brown, a black teenager.

Ella Jones became the first African-American and first woman elected mayor in Ferguson, Mo., on Tuesday, nearly six years after the city erupted in protests after a white police officer shot and killed Michael Brown, a black teenager, propelling Ferguson into the national spotlight and galvanizing the Black Lives Matter movement.

Ms. Jones, vows to continue changes enacted after the 2014 shooting of Mr. Brown, including a federal consent decree, a legally binding agreement requiring reforms to a police department, and she has been upfront in supporting peaceful protests after the killing of Mr. Floyd in Minneapolis, while condemning the violence that has broken out in several cities.

In a video from Tuesday night, after her victory, she stated, “I’ve got work to do — because when you’re an African-American woman, they require more of you than they require of my counterpart.”

In 2015, Ms. Jones became the first black woman elected to the City Council, and though she was critical of the city’s law enforcement system, she did not have enthusiastic backing from protesters at the time. For more on Jones’ victory check out the full article on the New York Times.

Rep. Steve King defeated by Sen. Randy Feenstra

State Sen. Randy Feenstra defeated incumbent Rep. Steve King in Tuesday’s Republican primary for Iowa’s 4th congressional district, according to the Cook Political Report.

Steve King, the politician and not the beloved horror writer, has a history of racist remarks that have lead people to label him one of the most controversial politicians in the country and a pariah within the Republican Party.

No, he is not loved by democrats or even his own party. Not understanding why King would question how the terms “white nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization” became offensive, the House Republicans took King off all of his committee assignments in 2019.

Senator Feenstra has a great 2020 so far. The win comes after signs that he would defeat King, outpacing him in fundraising and morals. Even though he did not attack King on his white supremacist beliefs, Feenstra had great success in the polls by showing that King was being an “ineffective ally to President Trump” (axios.com).

Yes, this is good news for Americans in regard to removing a 9-term racist from Congress, but with the great showing by and support of Feenstra, it may mean that the Senate seat will remain Republican.

How will the democrats do against Feenstra. The party’s best hope may be J.D. Scholten, an American paralegal, politician, and retired professional baseball player from the state of Iowa. Here’s his first campaign commercial from last year.

The next two Tuesday results are from Indiana. What great changes may occur there in November?

Ashley Klein Wins Last Night’s State House Primary

Indiana state House candidate Ashley Klein won her Democratic primary Tuesday tonight and with a win in November will become the first openly LGBTQ person ever elected to the Indiana House of Representatives. She would join Indiana state Senator JD Ford as the only two out LGBTQ members of the Indiana state legislature. Klein is one of 68 LGBTQ candidates endorsed by LGBTQ Victory Fund that are on the ballot during Pride Month.

A lavender ceiling was shattered in Indiana Tuesday night, with Ashley Klein on-track to becoming the first out LGBTQ member of the Indiana state House. LGBTQ people are severely underrepresented in government throughout Indiana, with just 13 out elected officials in the entire state. Adding Ashley to the state House will ensure our voices are part of the debates and policy conversations that affect our lives. And given the anti-LGBTQ bills introduced in the state legislature this session already, it is clear LGBTQ voices are desperately needed. – Mayor Annise Parker, President & CEO of LGBTQ Victory Fund

Pat Hackett Wins Congressional Primary in Indiana

Pat Hackett won the Democratic primary for Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District, putting her on-track to become the first openly LGBTQ member of Congress from the state. Hackett will face incumbent U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski – an anti-LGBTQ member who consistently votes against non-discrimination protections and other bills supportive of LGBTQ people. Walorski voted against providing spousal benefits to LGBTQ military veterans and supported efforts to classify abortions as “non-essential” during the pandemic.

District 2 includes the city of South Bend, whose former mayor Pete Buttigieg became the first openly LGBTQ Democratic presidential candidate in U.S. history last year.

Pat’s victory sets up a general election battle between a solutions-oriented candidate aiming to unite her district in a time of crisis and an opponent who uses the politics of bigotry to further divide Americans. Even as the pandemic ravaged Indiana and the country, Walorski failed to put aside partisan politics and instead waged war against a woman’s right to choose. Voters now have an opportunity to reject a divisive and destructive politician and instead elect a leader who will represent all her constituents. Pat will make history in becoming the first openly LGBTQ member of Congress from Indiana if elected in November. More importantly, she will head to Capitol Hill determined to focus on the real and pressing issues that affect the daily lives of Americans. – Mayor Annise Parker, President & CEO of LGBTQ Victory Fund

Theresa Greenfield to run against Joni Ernst – Iowa

Democrat Theresa Greenfield won her primary race this Tuesday and is set to take on Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst this November in a marquee matchup expected to be among the most competitive in the country.

“I’m so excited tonight,” Greenfield said Tuesday night in remarks delivered to supporters over Facebook Live. “We’re going to celebrate this victory. And there’s no doubt, this will be a tough fight, but an uphill battle has never stopped me before.”

Ernst, who is seeking her second term in the Senate, released a video thanking supporters Tuesday evening.

“The president has called me ‘relentless’ as I fight for the things that matter most to Iowans, and I will continue to be your relentless fighter in the United States Senate,” she said. “I appreciate your support, and we are going to drive on to the general election. We are going to turn Iowa red — no doubt about it.

Iowa could prove crucial in both parties’ efforts to capture a majority in the U.S. Senate, which currently is controlled by Republicans, who hold 53 seats compared with the Democrats’ 47. More than $55 million has been put into the race in Iowa alone. There are four hyper-competitive seats currently held by Republicans that the democrats dearly want to flip. Arizona, Colorado, North Carolina and Maine are the big battle grounds, but Iowa and Montana are two states the Dems feel they can also gain numbers. With Ernst’s favorability and job approval ratings slipping by 10 points and two seats flipped in 2018, there is some hope for Dems in Iowa. Check out full coverage of Greenfield’s win and her platform in a recent Des Moines Register piece.

Steve Bullock vs John Mues – Montana

As mentioned above, Montana is another state where Democrats are hoping to make progress. Montana Gov. Steve Bullock (D) clinched the Democratic nomination in his state’s Senate primary on Tuesday, defeating energy engineer and Navy veteran John Mues. Bullock won his second term as governor in 2016, the same year President Trump won Montana by 20 points in the general election.

Now, in the midst of this extraordinary crisis, Washington is more focused on shifting blame than seeking solutions. I’m running for the Senate to do away with partisan politics and do what is right for the American people. I’m running for the Senate to make Washington work more like Montana. – Steve Bullock

You may not recall, but Bullock was running for President for this November’s election, but dropped out. Some of the recent polls show Bullock leading first-term Sen. Steve Daines, 46 percent to 39 percent. – thehill.com

Jaime Harrison vs Lindsay Graham – South Carolina

Republican incumbent Senator Lindsey Graham from South Carolina has held the seat since 2003. Now his seat is in danger as some sources are reporting that he as moved from being tied on May 27th with Democrat Jaime Harrison (abcnews4.com), with now Harrison having a small yet, exciting lead.

A Civiqs poll stated in May that 56 percent of the voters had an unfavorable view of Graham, with 35 percent viewing him favorably. It also had Harrison as a 18-point favorite among independent voters by 46 to 28 percent.

Amy McGrath vs Mitch McConnell – Kentucky

The stage is not fully set as Amy McGrath has not been selected to represent democrats yet in the Kentucky Senate race against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, but running the numbers with her as the Dems nod, this race is shaping up to be one of the tightest, most contentious and expensive contests of the 2020 election cycle as polls show these candidates are either tied or are edging the other one out by single digits. Nonpartisan election forecasters project the race will go to McConnell.

We will know if McGrath receives the primary win over progressive farmer Mike Broihier and state representative Charles Booker omce the rescheduled primary happens on June 23rd. (newsweek.com)

There are many other politicians that are fighting the good fight. Let us now in the comments here or on Facebook which ones we missed.

Sources: newsweek.com , abcnews4.com , thehill.com, Des Moines Register , LGBTQ Victory Fund , axios.com , New York Times