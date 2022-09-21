Sex. Greed. Corruption. Murder. Strippers. ‘Welcome To Chippendale’s.’

We here at Instinct love a limited series – Big Little Lies, The White Lotus, Little Fires Everywhere, Inventing Anna – and now our next limited series obsession might be upon us. Hulu just released the teaser trailer for their upcoming Welcome to Chippendale’s. Debuting November 22nd the series stars Kumail Nanjani, Juliette Lewis, Annaleigh Ashford, and Murray Bartlett (fresh off his Emmy win for The White Lotus.)

Also, guest starring in the limited series is Quentin Plair, Robin de Jesús, and Andrew Rannells, and guest stars Nicola Peltz Beckham and Dan Stevens. The plot reads as

“A sprawling true-crime saga, “Welcome to Chippendales” tells the outrageous story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee (Nanjani), an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world’s greatest male-stripping empire—and let nothing stand in his way in the process.”

The teaser trailer promises sex, greed, corruption, murder all set in a “world of luxury.” The trailer ends with a chilling “You can’t take this personally, this is business.” Check out the teaser trailer below.