Netflix Drops First Look Images of ‘Sex Education’ Season 4

Exciting news! Netflix recently dropped the first look photos of ‘Sex Education’s final season, which just upped the anticipation of viewers who have been waiting for its premiere.

The streaming platform announced earlier in July that Season 4 will be the last one for the hit comedy-drama series. Creator, Lead Writer and Executive Producer Laurie Nunn penned an open letter to ‘Sex Education’ fans, expressing:

“We are incredibly proud of Sex Education and feel indebted to our brilliant writers, cast and crew who put so much heart into making every episode. They have worked tirelessly to bring you the final series, and we can’t wait to share it with you.”

Advertisement

The show has received multiple nominations and awards since its initial release in 2019, including winning Best Comedy Series for Season 3 at the prestigious 50th International Emmy Awards in 2022.

Moreover, part of ‘Sex Education’ Season 4’s official synopsis reads:

“Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis [Asa Butterfield] and Eric [Ncuti Gatwa] now face a new frontier – their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, whilst Eric is praying they won’t be losers again. But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students – they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level…”

The fourth and final season of ‘Sex Education’ is set to premiere on Netflix on September 21. In the meantime, here are the exciting first look images:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Source: Netflix