‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Issue Has Almost ZERO Queer Representation

People magazine’s annual Sexiest Man Alive issue hit newsstands last week. The yearly favorite has long been one of the best sellers for the periodical, with everyone from Tom Cruise to Brad Pitt to Idris Elba to Bradly Cooper to Denzel Washington and Michael B. Jordan winning the coveted title. There might have been some misses over the years, yes Blake Shelton I am looking at you, but overall People knows sexy men. That’s why I was somewhat shocked to see a severe lack of LGBTQ represenatation in the pages.

Of the 96 people in the issue on pages 44-85 only FOUR identify as LGBTQ. Four out of 95. Here are the four queer people we found in this year’s Sexiest Man Alive issue.

Two of the ninety-five, Jaren Lewison and Conan Gray, have not publicly discussed their sexuality — which is perfectly ok your sexuality is your own business that you get to or not discuss when you want with who you want. Four out of 95. That number is staggeringly low. And aren’t gay guys better looking and more fit than our hetero counterparts, or is that just a stereotype? While you are mulling that information over, take a look at some hotties from 20 to 70.

We do love People magazine and they have been good about highlighting the LGBTQ community in the past so let’s just chalk this up to a misstep. Hopefully next year we will see some increase in numbers from members of our community. Before you go, sound off in the comments below telling us who out of the past Sexist Man Alive winners is your favorite. Here are my two,