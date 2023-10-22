Sexy Halloween Looks + Team Spirit + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week starting with Matthew Camp, who offered up free hugs.

Advertisement

Derrick Henry is thinking of a certain Avenger for Halloween #FeelTheThunder…

…while Michael Hamm tried something new for the spooky holiday:

Advertisement

Jean Paolo couldn’t decide on a Halloween costume – jail bird or…

Advertisement

…police officer?

Advertisement

Thai says he doesn’t skip meals (we believe him):

Dr. Demetre celebrated #Dadurday with friends:

Advertisement

Max Emerson was exfoliating:

Advertisement

Max Souza says he’s never had this much hair in his life:

Advertisement

The Barefoot Man (formerly WorldwideRoar/Warwick Rowers) showed its team spirit:

mr. dnsk likes to splish/splash in the shower:

Advertisement

Elliott Norris was living his best cowboy life:

Advertisement

Shade Andrew held a poll – abs or back?

Advertisement

U.S. Olympic gymnast Sam Mikulak turned 31:

Brendon Wharton should sell tickets at the gym: