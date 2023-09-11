Sexy Interior Designer Trace Lehnhoff Joins OnlyFans

Interior Designer and internet personality Trace Lehnhoff has dropped a fair share of thirst traps on his Instagram, which is why it’s no surprise (a very good one for that matter) that he has decided to finally join OnlyFans.

“I launched my OnlyFans today. Come say hi, I’ll keep it fun there Link in bio,” Lehnhoff wrote on the caption of his latest shirtless selfie.

Moreover, the interior designer reportedly dated ‘Queer Eye’ star Antoni Porowski for a year before they decided to part ways. In June of this year, Lehnhoff announced about his engagement with model Miles McMillan via an Instagram post to celebrate the latter’s 34th birthday.

“The first night Miles and I met we were at a small house party. Leaving, we exchanged numbers and about his third text to me he was asking when my birthday is. He told me his is June 27th and what I didn’t know then is that June 27th would easily become my favorite day,” he wrote.

Lehnhoff further expressed,

“There’s a glow about you Miles and it beams out of you, it appears in everything you create and exchanges you have. Also, seeing as I’m sharing, I took this photo of us in Japan on the day I proposed — because wanting to spend my life with you is just as easy as knowing today is my favorite day ♥️ I love you @milesmcmillan — happy birthday!!”

What a lovely couple <3 Going back to where we started, let’s celebrate Lehnhoff’s OnlyFans launch with some of his thirst-worthy pics, shall we? 😉

