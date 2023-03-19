Sexy Leprechauns + Beefy Boxer Daddy + Wet & Wild Car Wash

Sharing some of our favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Fabio Costa, who was beaching his best life:
Shade Andrew went old school for this selfie:
Okkar Min Maung asked a question:
Karlitos Amarilla is heading to Barcelona this summer:
NBC News guy Steven Romo was Marvel coordinated from top to toe:
Nathan thinks he finished his cruise in better shape than he started:
Justice Horn got a fresh cut:
Ryan Cleary did the spa thing:
Big Dipper paused for a pose by the pool (and he might have licked something):
Petr Hollesch visited the Aurora Queen Resort in Finland, a group of glass igloos with spectacular views:
Anthony served up some serious gay boxer daddy realness with photog Ben Fink:
The LV wore green for St. Patrick’s Day…
…while Laurence Noonan and Stace Houk took things a bit more formal:
David Torres turned out in his sexiest leprechaun look:
Sterling Walker showed off some of his favorite sports fetish gear:
Carter got a bit wet & wild washing his neighbor’s car:
