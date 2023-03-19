Sexy Leprechauns + Beefy Boxer Daddy + Wet & Wild Car Wash

Sharing some of our favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Fabio Costa, who was beaching his best life:

Shade Andrew went old school for this selfie:

Okkar Min Maung asked a question:

Karlitos Amarilla is heading to Barcelona this summer:

NBC News guy Steven Romo was Marvel coordinated from top to toe:

Nathan thinks he finished his cruise in better shape than he started:

Justice Horn got a fresh cut:

Ryan Cleary did the spa thing:

Big Dipper paused for a pose by the pool (and he might have licked something):

Petr Hollesch visited the Aurora Queen Resort in Finland, a group of glass igloos with spectacular views:

Anthony served up some serious gay boxer daddy realness with photog Ben Fink:

The LV wore green for St. Patrick’s Day…

…while Laurence Noonan and Stace Houk took things a bit more formal:

David Torres turned out in his sexiest leprechaun look:

Sterling Walker showed off some of his favorite sports fetish gear:

Carter got a bit wet & wild washing his neighbor’s car:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carter (@cartfish)