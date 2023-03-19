Sexy Leprechauns + Beefy Boxer Daddy + Wet & Wild Car Wash

by
Fabio Costas and more Instahunks
Fabio Costas (via Instagram)

Sharing some of our favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Fabio Costa, who was beaching his best life:

Shade Andrew went old school for this selfie:

Okkar Min Maung asked a question:

Karlitos Amarilla is heading to Barcelona this summer:

NBC News guy Steven Romo was Marvel coordinated from top to toe:

Nathan thinks he finished his cruise in better shape than he started:

Justice Horn got a fresh cut:

Ryan Cleary did the spa thing:

Big Dipper paused for a pose by the pool (and he might have licked something):

Petr Hollesch visited the Aurora Queen Resort in Finland, a group of glass igloos with spectacular views:

Anthony served up some serious gay boxer daddy realness with photog Ben Fink:

The LV wore green for St. Patrick’s Day…

…while Laurence Noonan and Stace Houk took things a bit more formal:

David Torres turned out in his sexiest leprechaun look:

Sterling Walker showed off some of his favorite sports fetish gear:

Carter got a bit wet & wild washing his neighbor’s car:

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Carter (@cartfish)

Leave a Comment