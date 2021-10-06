What Makes A Sexy Male Halloween Costume?

What makes a good, and sexy, male Halloween costume? This is the million-dollar question as we enter Spooky season.

With about three and a half weeks until Halloween, it’s time to start seriously thinking about what you’ll be wearing this 31st. But what counts as “sexy” for men’s costumes? While we have a history of sexy looks for women, men’s looks are still being figured out. As Inside Hook wrote, “This could, of course, be attributed to the simple fact that society is generally less critical of men’s choices … That said, it’s also worth noting that there tend to be significantly fewer options for men when it comes to ‘sexy’ Halloween costumes, perhaps reflecting largely unspoken gender norms that discourage men — particularly straight ones — from expressing their sexuality in ways that celebrate the male body.”

But gender norms around men’s clothing and male bodies are changing. That’s largely thanks to Generation Z and TikTok exploring the male body like never before. In some ways, this is unhealthy. For instance, there’s been a rise in body and muscle dysmorphia in men. Though in some ways, healthy changes are happening too. Men are experimenting with nail polish, makeup, and formerly considered feminine clothing like skirts and maid outfits. Male/masculine expression when it comes to fashion is changing.

With that in mind, what counts as sexy clothing for men? Here are three tips to help.

1. Skin & Skin-Tight Clothing

Just as with a sexy nurse or sexy vampire outfit for women, sexy costumes for men often show skin and/or the figure. This is something that gay and queer men have embraced for years. The late 1960s saw Halloween parades in the Castro District of San Francisco and in NYC’s Greenwich Village. Often the men in these parades wore revealing costumes like Greek warriors, shirtless angels, shirtless devils, shirtless repairmen, and more. Tastefully, and sometimes untastefully, showing skin is an easy way to attempt a sexy Halloween look. There’s also the option of skin-tight clothing like an athlete’s gear or a catsuit.

2. Confidence & Charisma

But showing skin doesn’t work for everybody. To combat that, consider focusing on confience. Confidence and charisma are key to pull off any and every Halloween look. You have to commit to the look. Whether you dress up as a video game character, a murderous monster, or a shirtless plumber, you must have the confidence to pull off the look.

“Even the most physically attractive man will look unattractive in a sexy costume if he wears it with no confidence,” said Samantha Strazanac, director of marketing at 3wishes, to MelMagazine.

Sometimes, confidence can even be the whole point of the outfit. Consider dressing up in the fantasy of a confident and/or romantic character like Erik Kilmonger from Black Panther, Ron Swanson from Parks & Recreation, or Jon Snow from Game of Thrones. Be the leading man of your life and Halloween night.

3. Fun Factor

Whether it be a nostalgia trip, a cool character look, or just something quirky and weird, you can look very sexy if you have a fun Halloween costume. People like to be entertained and people like other people who are fun and positive. So walk through a party in a fun (yet still flattering) costume, and you’re guaranteed to get some lookers. If you’re making people smile, you’re leaving them with a good impression.

But keep in mind, you have to balance looking fun with still looking good. Dressing up in a big and baggy outfit like a piece of pizza might be funny, but it might also make you look too funny. Your sex appeal could go down. Find that right balance and you’ll have a great time in a great look.

Thoughts?

But what do you readers think? What makes a good and sexy Halloween costume to you? What are some great Halloween costume ideas and what costumes are you pulling out for this Halloween? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments below.

