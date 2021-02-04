HOT

Sexy Men Are Making Jaws Drop With The Silhouette Challenge: Watch

by
Credit: TikTok

It seems as if there’s a new social media challenge that blows up each week, especially in 2021. There was the Buss It Challenge that pretty much revolved around people showing off their backside in sexy attire after each video began with them usually wearing no makeup and a regular ensemble. 

Now there’s The Silhouette Challenge, which was primarily dominated with female entries before some of the sexiest men in the world got involved. This is similar to the Buss It one in that it takes place in two parts. First, the person is fully dressed and posing for the camera while the classic “Put Your Head On My Shoulder” by Paul Anka plays in the background.

@hylifesociety

#sillouhettechallenge 🥴😅 #fyp #bulkingseason #foryou #hylifesociety #foryoupage

♬ Put Your Head On My Shoulder – Giulia Di Nicolantonio

Then things switch and a red light filter appears. It is here where the studs in question happily show off some or all of their firm and toned bodies for the world to see. And, to put it simply, they’ve been spectacular to watch.

If you’re in need of a pick me up this Thursday then the below videos will do the trick. Enjoy. 

@nosweetners

Reply to @diannagal here you go #sillouhettechallenge #greenscreenvideo #greenscreen

♬ Put Your Head On My Shoulder – Giulia Di Nicolantonio

@jack_saund3rs

Yeah #fyp #red #sillouhettechallenge

♬ Put Your Head On My Shoulder – Giulia Di Nicolantonio

@mr_n2s

Yall asked me to do it so here u go lol 😅 #sillouhettechallenge #sillouettechallenge #sillouette #fyp #foryou #trending #fypシ #foru

♬ Put Your Head On My Shoulder – Giulia Di Nicolantonio

@kinganthonyx

Because… why not! 😈💯 #sillouhettechallenge #fyp

♬ Put Your Head On My Shoulder – Giulia Di Nicolantonio

@cdior_

Red Light Special #fyp #foryoupage #sillouhettechallenge

♬ Put Your Head On My Shoulder – Giulia Di Nicolantonio

What do you think?