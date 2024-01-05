Sexy New Ad To Run During ‘RPDR’ And On Sports Networks

This is one of the most romantic television commercials we’ve seen, and it just happens to be gay.

The personal lubricant brand, Boy Butter, has released the third installment of a love story trilogy between two men, Facundo Rodriguez and Jerreth Ludwig. The video – titled “Chateau D’Amour” – opens with a sweeping shot of a French country setting. We discover Ludwig in an ivy-covered house and Rodriguez racing through the forest. The men soon find themselves face-to-face and reach for each other for a romantic kiss.

Boy Butter founder Eyal Feldman calls the spot “our grandest commercial to date.” Donna Feldman, Eyal’s sister and co-founder of Straw Hat Productions, who produced the ad, explains the arc of the love story trilogy: “Our first commercial was about empowerment, the second was glamour, and the third one is pure romance—a short film only thirty seconds long, seldom seen in television advertising today.”

The sensual new ad spot will debut on national TV on Friday, January 5, during Season 16 of RuPaul’s Drag Race on MTV. The commercial will air in New York, New Jersey, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Diego, and nationwide in Canada on OutTV. Boy Butter has been running ad spots in support of RPDR since 2012. In 2021, Straw Hat and Feldman launched this new campaign reminiscent of iconic 1990s fragrance and fashion campaigns.

Following tonight’s premiere, Boy Butter plans to expand the campaign to broader market outlets, including CNBC and Fox Business, and make a splash on sports networks, such as ESPN, Fox Sports, and NFL Network.

Founded in 2003, Boy Butter manufactures personal lubricants that are long lasting, organic, hypo-allergenic, and washable.