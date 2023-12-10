Sexy Santas + Bodacious Beach Bodies + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Marcel, who’s all smiles for the holidays.

These guys prove there really IS a Santa Land:

Grant came color-coordinated for tree trimming time:

Jim Newman served up resting Santa face:

Sidetrack Bar in Chicago held its annual Santa Speedo Run raising $$$ for the Center on Halsted:

Over in Beachville, Noah Richter knows how to glisten on the beach…

…and Hector Fallas can do the blue:

Alejo swears this was all sun, no filter:

We are not mad at some slo-mo Joel Green showering:

Okkar Min Maung got sashayed on the beach in Rio de Janeiro:

Even a cloudy beach day was good for Michael Adamas:

Karl Schmid spent his Saturday morning in cuddle mode:

Thai hit the hot tub:

Anthony Bowens is getting back to work:

Ramon Ventura got fancy:

Julian showed off his flexibility:

Models Kevin Davis and Brandon English had a moment during a photo shoot:

mr. dnsk is your new Miss Wet Shirt 2023:

Jordan tugged on his hoodie: