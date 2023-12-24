Sexy Santas For The Ho-Ho-Holidays + More Eye Candy

by

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Luke Baker, who was feeling the festive vibes.

Advertisement

Sexy Santa Dan Slater was making his list and checking it twice:

Noah Richter served up fruitcake by the pound:

Advertisement

Tyler James ready for the ho-ho-holiday parties:

Advertisement

Houston Scott and JJ are spending their first Christmas together:

Advertisement

Callum Scott found a new vibe in this Christmas tune:

Chris Salvatore is on a winning streak:

Advertisement

Rich Burns of the acclaimed web series “The Disappointments” never disappoints:

Advertisement

Gymnast Sam Phillips is comfortable in his own skin:

Advertisement

Firefighter Logan kicked up next to his Christmas tree:

Henio Marques has gift-giving on his mind:

Advertisement

Kevin Davis is already looking to the New Year:

Advertisement

Guo Yang leaned into frame:

Advertisement

Paul Andrews’s zipper got stuck (and we ain’t mad at that). #furrygoodness

Levi Conley matched the Miami mood:

Leave a Comment