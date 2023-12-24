Sexy Santas For The Ho-Ho-Holidays + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Luke Baker, who was feeling the festive vibes.
Sexy Santa Dan Slater was making his list and checking it twice:
Noah Richter served up fruitcake by the pound:
Tyler James ready for the ho-ho-holiday parties:
Houston Scott and JJ are spending their first Christmas together:
Callum Scott found a new vibe in this Christmas tune:
Chris Salvatore is on a winning streak:
Rich Burns of the acclaimed web series “The Disappointments” never disappoints:
Gymnast Sam Phillips is comfortable in his own skin:
Firefighter Logan kicked up next to his Christmas tree:
Henio Marques has gift-giving on his mind:
Kevin Davis is already looking to the New Year:
Guo Yang leaned into frame:
Paul Andrews’s zipper got stuck (and we ain’t mad at that). #furrygoodness
Levi Conley matched the Miami mood: