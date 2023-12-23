Sexy Santas to Make Your Christmas Merry & Bright

Merry Christmas. Happy Holidays. Or whatever else you need to say to express that you’re full of cheer this December. We’re only a few days away from Christmas, y’all!

I didn’t have a lot on my list of potential gifts this year, but I know any of the studs featured below would make an excellent “stocking stuffer” for my husband and I. See what I just did there?

Hopefully, this compilation of Sexy Santas is enough to make your holiday merry and bright. And may all your Christmases be… naughty?

Enjoy!

