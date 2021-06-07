SF Giants Make Baseball History with Pride-Themed Uniforms

Not only did the San Francisco Giants win their game against the Chicago Cubs over the weekend, which now put them first in the National League West, but they scored even bigger when they debuted the first-ever Major League Baseball Pride-themed uniforms and caps worn by players during an official game.

In the past, Pride events at MLB games were often limited to an LGBTQ+ celebrity throwing out the traditional first pitch or giving a speech. Never before have players fully participated in the events.

That changed when the Giants took the field Saturday night with a rainbow-hued logo on their cap and jersey sleeves. According to a report in the Washington Post, the event had the full support of the team.

I’m very proud of our group for publicly supporting the LGBTQ+ community,” Giants Manager Gabe Kapler told the Post. “I think it’s an important step, and I think we’re all standing behind the community.”

This year’s celebrations were tempered by last year’s Black Lives Matter protests and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The hats worn by the players included 11 colors to represent BIPOC and trans members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Giants Senior Vice President of Public Affairs and Community Relations Shauna Daum said the death of George Floyd opened new, previously uncomfortable, conversations with their employees about ways the team could help with these types of community issues.

“I think having some of these more uncomfortable, difficult conversations that we’re all having because of what’s happened in the last year allowed us to really get honest input and increase the comfort of some of our employees to come forward and tell us, ‘okay, you’re going to do this? This is how we think it should be done,'” Daum said.

🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️Today is Pride day at @OracleParkSF, so come on down to the Dugout Store to show your SFPride! Don’t forget, you can also pre-order your on-field Pride hat today at any of our Giants Dugout locations!! #PRIDE #sfgiants #westfieldvf pic.twitter.com/j3tveildO8 — Giants Dugout Store (@SFGDugoutStore) June 5, 2021

Daum also stated that the team had been considering incorporating its uniform into its Pride celebration for a few years. Altering a uniform worn during official game play requires approve of not only the league, but also the players.

Some players have objected in the past, but not this year. Third baseman Evan Longoria took his allyship one step further by sporting an extra rainbow sweatband on his forearm.

Evan Longoria sporting the Pride Day wristbands in addition to the logo and patch. pic.twitter.com/VGMF4Yi6TA — Jason A. Churchill (@ProspectInsider) June 5, 2021

Starting pitcher Kevin Gasuman said he felt good about the special uniforms.

“Obviously, this is a city that’s really inclusive,” he said. “It was fun to be a part of. I’ve never worn a hat like that before, so that was cool.”

