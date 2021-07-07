Sha’Carri Richardson Banned From The Tokyo Olympics

Well, it turns out that Sha’Carri Richardson WILL NOT be competing at the Tokyo Olympics.

Two weeks ago, LGBTQ and Black Twitter users fell in love with Sha’Carri Richardson. The 21-year-old made headlines for her amazing track time of 10.87 seconds after winning the 100-meter women’s sprint in Oregon.

Everything from her confidence to her talent, her radiating orange hair, her celebratory embrace with her grandmother, her story of losing her mother just a week before the competition, and her admittance to being inspired by her girlfriend for her before-mentioned hair color made Richardson a star. But now, unfortunately, that star has dimmed. At least, for this year.

I am human — Sha’Carri Richardson (@itskerrii) July 1, 2021

Last week, it was announced that Sha’Carri Richardson tested positive for a marijuana test. At the time, Richardson said that marijuana helped her to cope with the pressure of her sport and the recent passing of her mother. Initially, the positive test result meant that Richardson would have a 30-day suspension from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency. This ultimately meant that she would miss part of the Tokyo Olympics, but there was hope she’d still get to compete in some competitions like the 4×100 relay.

But yesterday, July 6, the U.S. Track and Field team stated that allowing Sha’Carri Richardson to compete in the relay would violate its rules and create an unfair exception. As such, the star athlete will not be allowed to compete at the Tokyo Olympics.

“It would be detrimental to the integrity of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Track & Field if USATF amended its policies following competition, only weeks before the Olympic Games,” USATF’s statement read. “All USATF athletes are equally aware of and must adhere to the current anti-doping code, and our credibility as the National Governing Body would be lost if rules were only enforced under certain circumstances.”

THey added, “So while our heartfelt understanding lies with Sha’Carri, we must also maintain fairness for all of the athletes who attempted to realize their dreams by securing a place on the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team.”

Sha’Carri Richardson (@itskerrii) joins us live for an exclusive interview to discuss the positive marijuana test that’s put her Olympic future in limbo. pic.twitter.com/iVBp3zhvja — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 2, 2021

As for Richardson herself, she has shared words of accountability and apology to her fans after failing the test.

“I want to take responsibility for my actions,” she said after the failed test news initially broke. “I know what I did. I know what I’m supposed to do, [what] I’m allowed not to do and I still made that decision, but not making an excuse or looking for any empathy in my case.”

I’m sorry, I can’t be y’all Olympic Champ this year but I promise I’ll be your World Champ next year 🤞🏽⚡️. — Sha’Carri Richardson (@itskerrii) July 4, 2021

Then around when the U.S. Track and Field team’s announcement was made, Sha’Carri Richardson tweeted, “I’m sorry, I can’t be y’all Olympic Champ this year but I promise I’ll be your World Champ next year.”

We hope so, Sha’Carri Richardson. We really do.