Internet Sleuths Found This MMA Fighter’s NSFW Past

Internet sleuths have done it again!

While recently retired MMA fighter Shad Smith was out during his time as a professional MMA athlete, another part of his past has just been unsurfaced. As CocktailsAndCockTalk reports and shares, Shad Smith’s attempt at an adult film career has been uncovered. It looks like Smith recorded a Pride Studios video before focusing on his athletic career. You can check out the link above for the NSFW visuals.

But who is the man behind the video? Shad Smith was a featherweight and bantamweight mixed martial artist with a record of 12-16 with two additional draws. Smith, who retired from the sport earlier this year after 22 years in the industry, came out when he was 25. In fact, he is credited as the first man to come out in professional MMA. He says coming out to a stranger, who supported him, helped him to be more confident with coming out to others. And thankfully, the MMA community was supportive as well.

“They were awesome. Nothing but awesome, every single one of them,” said Smith to BBC News.

Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean that it’s always a welcoming place for athletes to come out. In fact, straight MMA fighter Jeff Molina received pushback for wearing a Pride-themed UFC kit last month.

To all the dudes sliding in my DM’s I’m a straight guy but pshhh I’m flattered! ☺️ For all the homophobic dudes upset by me repping pride month on my fight kit y’all some fruit cups 🫵 — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) June 1, 2022

As for why that pushback happened, Smith hypothesized the toxic masculinity standard that still has a hold on the sport.

“I think there is so much machismo [in men’s sports],” said Smith. “It’s crazy how much we hide who we are. It’s so unnecessary to hide who we are, you’re beautiful no matter what – you’re a human being.

He added, “The only thing that can make you ugly is the way you carry yourself and the way you speak to other people.”

But again, Shad Smith decided to retire earlier this year. Now, he’s enjoying his time married to a man named Eddie. The two are also the proud parents of two dogs.

Source: CocktailsAndCockTalk, BBC News,