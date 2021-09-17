Shady Culture, Toxic Bullying, and Harassment

Former Canada’s Drag Race judge Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman is opening up about his negative experience working on the show and the “shocking” amount of racism and bullying he encountered from viewers.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor explained that he initially took the judging gig because he had such a positive experience appearing on RuPaul’s Drag Race in the U.S. However, he encountered something completely different working with Canadian independent production company Crave.

“I came into Canada’s Drag Race with a false sense of security because I had built that trust with the producers of the American show, but this was a different set of producers,” he said.

While some international versions of Drag Race are either produced or co-produced by World of Wonder, Crave and Toronto studio Blue Ant Media handle the Canadian franchise. Bowyer-Chapman believes the production team was trying to create something impactful and prove themselves along the way, but he regrets not listening to his intuition and speaking up.

There were early moments in production that made Bowyer-Chapman feel uncomfortable, example being when a white, gay, male showrunner pulled him aside saying he was ‘man-candy’ and there for the ‘queens too drool over.’

“All of the judges had signed these very ironclad contracts stating that we would not fraternize with any of the contestants or the crew off-set,” he explained. “That we would have no personal relationships, dialogue, or contact with the queens whatsoever, other than when we were filming. But coming into the Werk Room, the queens were flirting with me and being suggestive in some ways. My walls went up immediately. I realized there were different expectations being put on me that were not being placed on the rest of the cast, and nobody was going to protect me.”