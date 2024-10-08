Shang-Chi and the Legend of Huge, Hairless Pecs!

It’s always Iron Man this, Spider Man that. But whoever mentions Shang-Chi? The title character who debuted in Marvel’s 2021 adventure Legend of the Ten Rings is certainly a capable superhero. And while I thought the story had a rough start, it quickly became one of the better action movies in the MCU, at least in my opinion. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings opened at #1 in America – and stayed there for four consecutive weeks – before grossing $434,000,000 worldwide against a budget of just $200,000,000.

Talks about a sequel have raged since 2022 and despite multiple Marvel shake-ups, it still sounds like cameras are expected to roll in March 2025. Which is unfortunate because I don’t want to wait until 2026 for another title in this saga. Rumors of upcoming principal photography are the talk of Hollywood now… following a shirtless snap by star Simu Liu, who captioned the drool-worthy photo “Prepping…” Personally, I would have gone with ten periods for obvious reasons, but that’s just me.

A few take-aways from the shirtless photo. First… Yes, daddy. Look at those arms, those abs and that chest. Second… It seems rather seductive, but I’m certainly not complaining. Third… Look at Twilight star Taylor Lautner showing his support. Is the other Hollywood hunk just being a supportive friend or is this a potential spoiler that Taylor is joining the MCU. Imagine the two of them starring in a movie together. My god…

Simu Liu, age 35, is a Chinese-Canadian actor obviously known for playing the lead actor in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. His other prolific credits include Pacific Rim, Barbie and Kim’s Convenience. He also has multiple guest appearances in popular television shows as long as you know where to look. And he’s an aspiring singer. OK… Imagine him singing something sexy to you while looking smoldering in the photo featured above. Wait, is Simu the perfect man?

