Shangela Brings The Pride Directly To Vice President Harris’ Residence

Whether it was her groundbreaking appearances on RuPaul’s Drag Race, her stellar web series with the iconic Jenifer Lewis, her heartwarming HBO Max series We’re Here (with Eureka and Bob The Drag Queen) or her appearance on the big screen with Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born, Shangela continues to shatter boundaries through every step of her illustrious career. This week, Shangela shattered broke a new kind of ground, appearing with Vice President Kamala Harris as she hosted the first LGBTQ Pride event to ever be held at Number One Observatory Circle (also making Shangela the first person in drag to ever attend an event at The Second Family’s residence).

Vice President Harris’ dedication, loyalty and advocacy for LGBTQ community is well documented from as far back as 2013 when (according to People) she served as the officiant for a same-sex couple after California lifted the ban on same sex marriage (the wedding was between Proposition 8 plaintiffs Kris Perry & Sandy Stier). Last year, Harris became the first Vice President to ever march in a Pride event as she and First Gentleman Doug Emhoff took part in the march right alongside with the marchers for almost a full block. This year, Harris appeared onstage at the Capitol Pride event next to RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Symone where she spoke extensively about both the violence the LGBTQ community continues to face as well as the anti-LGBTQ legislation that has cropped up all over the country. She also referenced the veiled “Don’t Say Gay” bills cropping up in several states by simply saying “No one should fear loving who they love,” she added. “Our children in Texas and Florida should not fear who they are.”

Shangela exclusively chatted with me today on this momentous way to end Pride month and simply said.“I’m still trying to take in the magnitude of the moment”. Shangela went on to say that “Visibility matters and inspires. Yes…I’m the first drag queen to ever step foot inside the residence of the Vice President, and hopefully with the type of allyship VP Harris continues to show for our LGBTQ+ community, I won’t be the last”.

