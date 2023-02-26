Shania Twain Talks About Drag Queens and Kim Petras in GLAAD Interview

Many in the LGBTQ community are fans of Shania Twain. From drag queens performing her hits in their shows to gay men talking about the many different iconic fashions from her music videos on social media, it can be seen how much this community loves the country/pop singer. In an interview with GLAAD’s Anthony Allen Ramos, Twain expressed her love for the LGBTQ community.

Posted to GLAAD’s official YouTube channel on February 23, Twain spoke with Ramos on her connection with the LGBTQ community, being a fan of drag queens, her admiration of Kim Petras and Sam Smith, and what fans can expect from her upcoming Queen of Me tour setlist.

Ramos mentioned Twain’s Instagram post during Pride Month 2022 talking about how the LGBTQ community has impacted her life in a “beautifully meaningful way” and asked Twain what inspired her to be an ally. Twain responded:

“I’ve had so many friends in my life from early on that I would say… some openly, some not so openly who’ve struggled with their sexuality. When I was younger, I would say I even resented society for just making anyone feel like an outsider. I’m an all inclusive person first of all, to each his own. I mean, you know, and we need more love in the world, not rejection and criticism and judgment.”

Twain mentioned openly gay designer Marc Bouwer, who has created some of the iconic looks for many of her music videos like “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!”, “That Don’t Impress Me Much”, and her recent hit “Waking Up Dreaming”.

Twain and Ramos also talked about her admiration for drag queens. Twain said:

“First of all, it takes a lot of courage. I mean, fashion in itself takes courage. You’re taking on a lot. And then the makeup, the ability to put their own makeup on and do such a beautiful job. I’ve learned a lot from drag queens. I watched their tutorials because no, I’ve never seen such transformation in some of these talents that their faces go through. Just through creative makeup. It’s very impressive and their fashion, I don’t know, I’m very inspired by it … I think we need this inspiration; we need drag queens to share their talent with us.”

Ramos mentioned an Instagram post of Twain posing with transgender singer Kim Petras at a Republic Records party, and Twain spoke about Petras:

“Kim reminds me of a living angel. This is a person that carries no ego and is very, very elegant in person. I mean, just beautiful beauty and kindness and sweetness and always a big hug for me and I admire all the talent.”

Twain also expounded on what to expect regarding the setlist for her upcoming Queen of Me Tour later this year:

“I will do the classics and I will include several songs from ‘The Queen of Me.’ And I want the fans to tell me which ones they want me to do because it’s hard for me to decide. It’s still so fresh. So I want to do whatever the most popular ones are from ‘Queen of Me,’ which is part of why I was so anxious to get it out there. I’m going to do songs that I haven’t done in a very long time as well or that I’ve never I’ve never done on tour.”

Ramos’ interview with Shania Twain can be watched in full below.

