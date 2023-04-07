Shaun T Puts the ‘T’ in Thirst Trap on OnlyFans

Fitness guru Shaun T tackled workout circuits, books, podcasts and public speaking. However, recently he started moving towards competitive bodybuilding. Oh, yeah, and he opened an OnlyFans.

The 44-year-old athlete is one of the most recognize figures in the fitness industry. Hell, I even tried his Insanity regimen back in the late 2010’s. He’s also the face of T25, Hip-Hop Abs, Cize and Let’s Get Up. While I haven’t used one of his packages in years, I could definitely get up to look at his package on OnlyFans.

Shaun T is a sexy zaddy from New Jersey, where he lives with his husband and twin sons. Shaun publicly came out in 2000, which was quite brave at the time. Rumor has it you can catch moments of action with his husband on his OnlyFans page.

Subscribe here for $14.99 a month. If I wasn’t detoxing my credit card from OnlyFans purchases, his page is one that I would buy in a heartbeat. I also have confirmation that his page does include nudes and thirsty videos.

Do you subscribe to Shauny T on OnlyFans? Do you even know who he is? Do you recognize his face, at least? If not, let me share some photos with you – so you can get in the mood. This alone is getting my heart rate up!

My abs cramped twice throughout filming so I’m letting you know to “Fuel up and Fuel effectively!”Getting through your workout is one thing. Getting through it with maximum energy is another experience! pic.twitter.com/4pJEh8FYPn — Shaun T (@ShaunT) April 4, 2023

I managed to make it through 14 workouts this week! 10 of them were for my job and yes…. I get bodywork every day for recovery. 😌 I’m happy it’s Friday 😅 pic.twitter.com/sEip2o4vSW — Shaun T (@ShaunT) March 31, 2023

There’s always a light shining on you even if you feel the day is dark. Keep holding on and if all else fails, embrace your greatness! pic.twitter.com/liZXpvDLFa — Shaun T (@ShaunT) March 14, 2023