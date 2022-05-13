Shawn Mendes Featured In New Fashion Campaign

Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes is venturing into the fashion world, and we are not disappointed!

The 23-year-old artist has teamed up with famed designer Tommy Hilfiger and is now the face of his “Classic Reborn” campaign, which is set to launch May 16. It is the first initiative a part of Mendes and the brand’s “Play it Forward” sustainable partnership.

Photographed by Craig McDean, Mendes was tapped to model the “1985 Program” collection. Posing in a barren field, he donned classic, sexy Americana looks including half buttoned tee shirts and low rise jeans revealing the waistband of his Tommy Hilfiger underwear. In one photo, he reveals his toned abs as he’s photographed dressing.

“I’ve always been inspired by Tommy and the iconic brand he built, and I’m excited to share our journey together with my fans,” Mendes says in a press release. “Everyone has a role to play in creating a more sustainable future and I’m inspired to see what we can achieve.”

If you are hoping for more, have no fear. We can expect more looks from the “Stitches” singer throughout the collaboration. For his upcoming Wonder: The World Tour, Mendes will wear sustainable, custom-made Tommy Hilfiger pieces while the brand plans to donate $1 million to “offset the environmental impact of the tour.”

The two will also co-design a Spring 2023 capsule collection, which will consist of reimagined timeless styles and innovations from recycled and new material.

“Shawn’s not only a multitalented musician — he also represents a new generation of Future Makers who understand the need for action,” Hilfiger states in a press release. “By joining forces with Shawn to learn, share, and innovate, we can build upon what we’ve already achieved and take our sustainability journey to the next level.”

“I look forward to learning from each other, exploring how creative reimagination can have a positive effect on the fashion industry, and sharing what living more sustainably means to me,” Mendes adds. This isn’t the first time the pop star has repped Hilfiger’s brand. On May 2, Mendes attended the Met Gala wearing Tommy Hilfiger to celebrate the institute’s “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” exhibition. He donned a navy overcoat, which was styled unbuttoned to reveal the maroon lining, with a popped collar, a navy suit, and heeled boots to match the evening’s theme. He also nailed down Hilfiger’s aesthetic with his coordinating manicure, which featured the brand’s logo painted on his ring finger. Fans compared the regal look to the likes of Prince Eric from The Little Mermaid and Lord Anthony Bridgerton from Netflix’s hit series Bridgerton. Mendes also shared the love on Instagram, posting his chivalrous red carpet moment. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes)