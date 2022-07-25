Shawn Mendes Goes on a Beach Stroll During World Tour Hiatus

On July 9, Shawn Mendes announced via an Instagram post that he would be taking a break from his Wonder world tour to take care of his mental health.

“…After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost. As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know love you guys,” the Canadian singer-songwriter wrote.

More recently, Mendes was spotted shirtless while on a beach stroll with friends in Santa Monica, California. The “Where Were You In The Morning?” singer was barefoot, and had his tattooed fit body on show while soaking up the California sun. Here’s to hoping that he is enjoying his time to heal and take care of his physical and mental health.

📸| Shawn Mendes in Santa Monica, CA — Jul. 23 © Backgrid – via Just Jared pic.twitter.com/TiDId302IP — TMU Media (@TMUmedia) July 24, 2022

In the past, Mendes addressed his anxiety in his Grammy nominated song entitled “In My Blood.” He also publicly opened up about having anxiety in an interview with Beats 1 host Zane Lowe in 2018, and he revealed to People a year later that doing so was “one of the scariest but most important things” he has ever done.

Furthermore, a source of People shared how Mendes is currently dealing with his mental health stating,

“He is now able to identify triggers that make it necessary for him to slow down and focus on his health. He wants to give 100 percent of his energy and focus to his tour and his fans.”

We are truly hoping for Mendes to get better as we patiently wait for his comeback on stage.

Source: People.com