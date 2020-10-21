HOT

Shawn Mendes Strips Down in New Netflix Documentary: Watch

Credit: Shawn Mendes in the MV for “Youth” / Image via YouTube @ShawnMendes

The first couple of seconds of the trailer for In Wonder, the upcoming documentary starring Shawn Mendes, shows the Canadian native showering in the buff (we think) before he covers himself in a towel. What a way to grab our attention.

Yes, one of the biggest heartthrobs in music is back over two years after his last album was released. In Wonder, which is set to premiere on streaming platform Netflix next month, chronicles the 22-year-old’s life in the spotlight and all the ups and downs that come with being who he is.

“This isn’t the story of a famous musician. This is a story about a guy growing up,” he says in the clip which also features shots of his performances, physical breakdowns and a couple of cute moments between him and girlfriend Camila Cabello.

“I used to feel like my idols were born legendary. That’s just not the truth. If I tell the world that I’m just a normal human, are they just going to stop coming to the shows? Maybe I should pretend that I’m Superman for a little bit longer.”

The documentary will premiere before his newest studio album, Wonder, drops on December 4. 