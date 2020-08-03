Shawn Mendes Shows Off His Impressive Muscles In Just A Tank Top

Shawn Mendes clearly hasn’t put on the dreaded quarantine 15 that many of us have been suffering from during self-isolation.

The hunky “Stitches” singer was spotted out (minus his girlfriend Camila Cabello) in Los Angeles on Sunday, August 2, where he showed off his impressive body in just a black racer back tank and black jeans (SEE PICS HERE).

He appears to be slowly getting back to the work as the 21-year-old headed out of a filming studio in Glendale. No idea what he was doing there but it might be good timing for him to release something soon given all the major efforts that have been dropped lately by other music industry faves like Beyonce, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift.

Shawn has managed to keep somewhat of a low-profile during quarantine although there have been a couple of outings between him and the “Havana” songstress over the past couple of months while they’ve been hanging in Miami.

He also managed to get some fresh ink put on his (hairy) body as evidenced by artist Kane Navasard‘s pic of him posted late last month. The tattoo was a sweet tribute to his baby sister Aaliyah Maria Mendes.

Oh and in case you forgot how fine he is… please see above.