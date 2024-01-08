Shawn Mendes Strips Down for Playtime in the Snow

Baby, please have mercy on me.

OK, Shawn Mendes. I see (a lot of) you.

The 25-year-old singer treated adoring fans to a very late Christmas present when he shared several short clips of himself playing in the snow on January 5th. And let me just say that I’m jealous because I wish my body looked like his and because it hasn’t snowed where I’m living in about three years.

There’s Nothing Holdin’ Him Back from frolicking in the snow, so let’s take a look at the video evidence provided to Instagram!

Is that a sled? Where’d he even purchase a sled on such short notice? I guess when you’re living in Canada and have three Grammy Nominations to your name you can get whatever you want!

Shawn Mendes burst onto the pop scene in the mid-2010’s. Since then, he’s released four #1 albums fueled by Top 10 singles including ‘Stiches,’ ‘Treat You Better,’ ‘If I Can’t Have You’ and ‘Senorita’ with ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello.

He’s also a model, brand ambassador, product endorser and former YouTube star.

Fans are eagerly awaiting a new album from Mendes since he cancelled a world tour in 2022 citing anxiety issues.

Here’s hoping he had a good time relaxing in the snow!