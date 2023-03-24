Shawn Mendes & Tommy Hilfiger Share Message on Gender in Latest Collab

Shawn Mendes has recently collaborated with Tommy Hilfiger for a new collection featuring sustainable clothing, and they described it as a “partnership with purpose.”

The Tommy X Shawn Classics Reborn collection includes a variety of the brand’s classic pieces made out of recycled textiles that are reimagined for the modern day. The campaign also features diverse models, which we’re absolutely HERE FOR. <3

One of the clothes that the 24-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter sported was a red crop top, which of course, he totally SLAYED! During a Tommy Hilfiger livestream, Mendes shared an important message on how gender shouldn’t matter when it comes to one’s choice of clothing.

“I also love the crop. They’re super beautiful. They look great on men,” he noted.

The “In My Blood” singer further expressed:

“So don’t be afraid to pick them up, guys. They look good.”

And although the crop tops are listed under women’s items on the brand’s website, Mendes revealed that all the clothing pieces are designed to be worn by anyone of any gender. In fact, the hit music producer Mike Sabath was sporting a cream crop top for the campaign shoot.

“We put the crop on him and were like — hot. That’s it. Like, yes. He would look amazing in anything. I think it’s just a representation of what clothing is today, you know, that masculine-feminine thing,” the singer shared in an interview with Evening Standard.

Not to mention, Mendes’ sister Aaliyah was also one of the models in the campaign. On his social media posts, he thanked the brand for “for inviting my FAMILY to be a part of this campaign with me.”

The “Treat You Better” singer wrote:

Moreover, here are Mendes’ campaign photos and videos from his Tommy Hilfiger collab:

Source: popbuzz.com