Shay Mooney Put Down ‘Tequila’ to Pick Up the Gym

Country crooner Shay Mooney is showing off his dramatic weight loss and it’s throwing the internet into a thirst frenzy.

As part of the country-pop duo Dan + Shay, Mooney has released four albums since signing with Warner Bros. Nashville in 2013. Every record has debuted in the top 10 and gone on to sell more than 500,000 nationwide.

Here’s Shay’s photo evidence of his hard work:

The 31-year-old Arkansas native has become a proud father of two in recent years, and we all know how that can change your schedule and routine. Plus, he’s been busy touring the world with hits like ‘Tequila,’ ‘Speechless‘ and ‘10,000 Hours.’

As anyone who’s gone on a weight loss journey can tell you, losing the weight is only half the battle but maintaining your stats is a completely different beast. Here’s hoping the very talented singer can keep the weight off for years to come.

In my opinion, the 3x Grammy winner was never obese in the first place. I like my men with a little extra meat, but I’m still glad to see he is living a healthier lifestyle.

Let’s take a look at some picture proof that he was always studly.