“She Likes To Wait For The Perfect Timing”- Mike Taveira Delivers ‘Karma’ To An Ex On His Latest Single

While every one of us has had our heart broken at one time or another, very few of us get to reinterpret it on screen. That is exactly what much buzzed about artist Mike Taveira has done with his latest single ‘Karma.’ After receiving a great deal of buzz for his last single ‘Curious’, the Los Angeles based performer is delivering a scorching pop/r&b hybrid on his latest single, pointedly letting his ex know that one way or the other, they will get what they deserve; “I do believe in karma and I do believe she is coming” Taveira says. Continuing on his trajectory of creating innovative pop anthems over infectious hooks, Taveira is on the fast track to being one of the biggest queer music artists in the game today.

Mike Taveira told me exclusively about the single, “Karma” is the breakup anthem for anyone who feels like their ex has yet received the karma they deserve. It’s for those of us who have been left broken and questioning the entire relationship, only for our ex-partner to seemingly move along in the world with no trouble.”

Working with Canada’s Drag Race favorite (and New York City’s own) Lemon on the video was also a natural fit. Taveira told me “The music video idea came along when I showed Lemon the ‘Karma’ demo. We wanted to have a simple, but effective video to showcase how it feels to constantly receive karma on your end and the result was dodgeballs being decked at my face.”

Follow Mike Taveira on Instagram