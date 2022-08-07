Shea Couleé & Angelica Ross Take On The Small Screen & Broadway

Two of the entertainment world’s freshest and most buzzed about names both announced brand new projects this week. One “Enchantress of Excellence” just finished a run on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7 (finishing in the Top 4) and released a killer new single “Let Go”. The other dynamic performer capped off a run on American Horror Story: Double Feature with a stunning summer anthem “Only You”. Now, they both are heading towards the conclusion of the summer with two very exciting projects ahead of them.

As she departed the RuPaul’s Drag Race runway, Shea Couleé revealed to me exclusively that she had some “really cool things down the pipeline” and the project that she was speaking about is truly, “super”. Deadline reported late this week that the Chicago queen is joining the Marvel galaxy. Shea will be appearing in the upcoming Disney + series Ironheart in a yet undisclosed role. The series stars Dominique Thorne as Marvel character Riri Williams, who while also a genius inventor, is also is the creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man himself. Thorne’s character is poised premiere in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as a supporting character, performing spinning off into her own series.

Shea’s obvious exuberance over the new Marvel role was evident, as she said on Instagram “Stepping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been like stepping into OZ. ‘Ironheart’ is top to bottom going to be an absolutely STUNNING experience for the viewers, and I’m so humbled everyday that I get to work on set with some of the best and most dedicated artists in the industry”.

Whether on-screen as the beloved Candy Ferocity in Pose or behind the scenes as the CEO of TransTech Social Enterprises, everything Angelica Ross seems to do breaks fresh new ground for both her and those that come after her. Now, following in the footsteps of Gwen Verdon, Christie Brinkley, and Pamela Anderson, Ross is about to hit the Great White Way in a legendary role. Playbill announced that Ross is about to step into the role (and the pumps) of Roxie Hart in Chicago, starting September 12th at the Ambassador Theatre (running through November 6th). This announcement makes Ross the first trans performer to headline the legendary Kander & Ebb/Bob Fosse musical production and Ross spoke about her casting on Instagram, saying in part “Can’t wait to meet the whole cast and create magic with them! See you all on #Broadway soon”!!!

