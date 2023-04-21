Shears ‘Used To Be In Love’ While Petras Is All ‘Alone’

Happy Friday Instincters! It is a gorgeous beautiful sunny spring day in NYC. You will have to excuse my giddiness and over-the-top cheerfulness today. Ever have those days where everything seems to go your way? My subway train arrived as I walked into the station, and there were no delays during my ride – a rarity in 2023 NYC!

To add icing on my awesome day cake, I am bopping around to two killer new tracks from two of my favorite queer artists – Scissor Sisters frontman Jake Shears and the newly minted Grammy award-winning Kim Petras!

I Used To Be In Love, the latest from indie fave Shears appears on his new album Last Man Dancing. Out June 2nd the album boasts collaborations with powerhouse names including Iggy Pop, Big Freedia, Kylie Minogue and – wait for it – Academy Award winner Jane freakin’ Fonda! BOOM.

The extremely good-looking 44-year-old singer-songwriter has been around for decades appearing on Broadway in Kinky Boots and collaborating with John Garden to write the music for a musical version of the beloved LGBTQ iconic book Tales of the City. The Devil Came Down The Dance Floor singer has also written hit singles for artists including Kylie Minogue and Calvin Harris.

Instinct had the pleasure of sitting down with the Arizona-born glam rocker last year. When asked about his upcoming album the Creepy City singer replied,

“It’s a dance album. It’s great, it’s a lot of fun, and I’ve worked very hard on it, so I’m super excited to put it out into the world. However, everything I make is all part of the line. I consider it part of the whole body of work.”

Check out the video for I Used To Be In Love below.

Shears used to be in love but Petras is all “alone”. After the massive success of Unholy with Sam Smith, Petras teamed up with Starships singer Nicki Minaj for this new single. Petras has longed to collaborate with hip-hop icon Minaj and Alone is a club banger made for listening to as loud as possible.

The single samples Alice Deejay’s Eurodance megahit Better Off Alone, in a nod “to the dance hits that Kim lost herself in during childhood to forget her problems.”

Kim Petras has become one of music’s most buzzed-about talents, self-styling a massively dynamic career with a string of critically acclaimed singles and projects, more than two billion global streams, sold-out headline tours of North America and Europe, and lavish praise from major mainstream publications and tastemaking outlets worldwide. You can see Petras this June at the Governor’s Ball in NYC and also at Life is Beautiful in Las Vegas and The Town in São Paulo, Brazil this September.

Check out the official lyric video for Alone and the video for Better Off Alone below.

Source: Stereoboard