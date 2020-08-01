HOT

Shemar Moore, KJ Apa & More Hunks Going Shirtless On Social

by
Credit: KJ Apa Instagram

What a better way to start your weekend then looking at half naked dudes on the internet. Amirite, folks?

Instagram and Twitter have been a wonderful way for us to check out some of the hottest guys in the entertainment business as they usually post photos of them sans shirt and looking amazing while doing so.

Each Saturday we will be taking a deep dive into social media and giving y’all a fantastic and eye-catching recap of the best shirtless moments from the previous week. Such a difficult job but someone’s got to do it.

Enjoy! 

Shemar Moore

KJ Apa

Lil Nas X

Jason Momoa

Sam Asghari

Brian Sims

Luke Strong

Tom Zalac

Tom Daley

Mehcad Brooks

What do you think?