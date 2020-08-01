Shemar Moore, KJ Apa & More Hunks Going Shirtless On Social

What a better way to start your weekend then looking at half naked dudes on the internet. Amirite, folks?
Instagram and Twitter have been a wonderful way for us to check out some of the hottest guys in the entertainment business as they usually post photos of them sans shirt and looking amazing while doing so.
Each Saturday we will be taking a deep dive into social media and giving y’all a fantastic and eye-catching recap of the best shirtless moments from the previous week. Such a difficult job but someone’s got to do it.
Enjoy!
Shemar Moore
KJ Apa
Lil Nas X
Jason Momoa
Here are a few basic tips and tricks I use to overcome my plateaus and to always make training not interesting. 🕺🏽 …………. My trainings are always different, I tend to switch things up from time to time. Our bodies are the best at adapting so by switching the way we workout every once in a while we trick the body and force it to follow. 🦁 ………….. Time under tension=muscle growth, just like life, in training the more spend under pressure and force the more muscle gain you will see. When I find myself under pressure or in uncomfortable situations I tend to get better after time, same idea for workout/training. 💪🏽
Sam Asghari
Brian Sims
Sorry just had to strip off before it rains again 😂
🌈 Just wanted to say a massive thank you to everyone for the support I’ve received the past two days on social media it’s been so overwhelming ❤️🏳️🌈 pic.twitter.com/eVe52ambZd
— Luke Strong 🤸🏽♂️ (@Luke_strong2) July 31, 2020
Luke Strong
Tom Zalac
Tom Daley
Mehcad Brooks
What do you think?