Sherry Vine Talks Variety Show, New Music, Heklina, & More

After being in the business for more than 30 years, it’s no wonder why Sherry Vine is considered to be drag royalty!

Gagging audiences with all-singing, all-laughing drag brilliance, mixing equal parts Old Hollywood glamor with a modern sick and twisted sense of humor, the superstar is once again glittering TV screens across the globe. The second season of her riotous Sherry Vine Variety Show began streaming on OUTtv June 8,

Flashy and completely unpredictable, this fun-filled six-episode series invigorates and re-imagines the classic TV variety show standard set by the likes of Sonny & Cher and Carol Burnett. Bursting at the sequined seams, it is packed with hilarious comedy sketches, show-stopping musical numbers, and iconic drag superstars and queer entertainers on the scene including Bianca Del Rio, Kelly Mantle, Manila Luzon, Jackie Beat, and many more.

Instinct had the opportunity to catch up with Vine and talk more about The Sherry Vine Variety Show, as well as other projects including new music and Hulu’s faux competition series Drag Me to Dinner and her thoughts on the recent sweep of anti-drag bills. She also shares a few words on the passing of her sister and gal pal, Heklina.

Check out the full video interview below.

Sherry Vine…

