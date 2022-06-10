She’s So Lucky-Britney Spears Marries Sam Asghari In Los Angeles

Fresh off of the stunning conclusion of the #FreeBritney movement (which saw Britney Spears receiving the emancipation that she so richly was owed for far too long), the “Oops…I Did It Again” chanteuse has taken another step towards a bright future; late yesterday, she tied the knot with actor/model boyfriend Sam Asghari in Los Angeles. People reports that Spears was decked out in a custom gown by Versace (Donatella Versace herself was a prominent wedding guest) and walked down the aisle towards her future to the strains of Elvis Presley’s “Cant Help Falling In Love”.

The guest list for Spears’ wedding was naturally, beyond star-studded. Former fellow party girl Paris Hilton attended (along with mother and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills friend Kathy Hilton). Drew Barrymore attended, as did Selena Gomez and Maria Menounos. Shots from the event showcase Spears smiling ear to ear dancing with Barrymore and Gomez, and Britney swooning with her new husband as they dance closely on the dance floor, surrounded by hues of pink and rose. Not in attendance?-Britney’s estranged parents and sister Jamie Lynn.

Britney, Madonna, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton, and Donatella sing the chorus of Vogue in what I’m convinced is a wild fever dream pic.twitter.com/sAPwdSAk7u — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) June 10, 2022

When you invite Madonna herself to your wedding, you can expect the Material Girl to take center stage, at least for a few moments. Not only did Madonna belt out the chorus to her singularly iconic hit “Vogue” (which Madonna started recording thirty years ago yesterday ironically), but she was joined by an all-star group of Hollywood notables; everyone from Drew Barrymore to Paris Hilton to Spears herself joined in on the chorus. A rainbow-garbed Madonna and a scarlet and stunning Britney also recreated their now iconic 2003 MTV VMA Awards kiss, which almost twenty years later remains an iconic pop culture moment.

