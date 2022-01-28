Shirtless Wahlberg Joked He Had To Whisper To Not Upset His Wife

A shirtless Instagram post by Mark Wahlberg seems to take the approach, “If you want to capture someone’s attention, whisper.”

The actor shared a quick video to his social media where he showed off his impressive 50-year-old physique to make a point about nutrition (or something, we might have gotten distracted).

“Alright, if you want to know the secret…,” says Wahlberg before striking a pose popping his pecs and biceps. “It’s performance-inspired, all-natural nutrition. Hello?”

PI-Nutrition is Wahlberg’s personal nutrition and lifestyle brand of multivitamins, protein powders and supplements dedicated to “honest, better nutrition.”

In the caption for the post, Wahlberg joked that he “had to whisper to not upset my wife for not wearing a shirt. 😬”

Trust and believe – we were not upset at all.

The video garnered over 2 million views in less than seven hours. Among the 4,000+ commenters fellow fitness devotee Mario Lopez who threw down some fire emojis in response.

Meanwhile, Wahlberg’s wife, Rhea Durham, had no hard feelings tapping out her own appreciative set of emojis, “🔥😜😜🙄🙄🙄.”

Two weeks ago, Wahlberg teased an upcoming “transformation” with a ten second shirtless video:

It’s not all rock hard pecs and abs on Wahlberg’s Instagram, though.

When the actor had to pack on some 30 pounds for his film Stu, he told Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on The Tonight Show that he downed over 7,000 calories a day for two weeks, then upped it to 11,000 calories for two more weeks.

And he had the pics to prove it.

Wahlberg’s next film project is a big screen action/adventure adaptation of the popular video game, Uncharted, co-starring Tom Holland. The movie debuts in theaters February 18.

Last summer, the former rapper garnered praise for his performance in Joe Bell, based on the true story of a father paying tribute to his gay teenage son Jadin, who experienced the real and terrifying costs of bullying.