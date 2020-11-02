Shonda Rhimes’ New Show About Victorian Elite Includes Gay Lovin’

A new Shonda Rhimes show?! And one with scandal and gay love scenes? Sounds about right.

Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, and How To Get Away With Murder showrunner/producer Shonda Rhimes has done a lot for LGBTQ representation on television. She’s given us dynamic LGBTQ characters in complicated same-sex relationships like Callie Torres and Arizona Robbins or Oliver Hampton and Connor Walsh. She’s also given us plenty of same-sex love scenes in the many shows that she produces. And it seems that her latest show on the horizon will do much of the same.

The first trailer for Rhimes’ Netflix show Bridgerton was recently released. The eight-episode series has plenty of things to deliver to us hungry fans. From a voiceover by none other than Dame Julie Andrews to a scandalous story about siblings in a rich English household during the 19th century. This story is even a merging of Gossip Girl and Downton Abbey. Honestly, what’s not to love?

More specifically, Bridgerton follows a woman named Daphne Birdgerton (played by Phoebe Dynevor) who comes from a rich family in Victorian England. The story starts with Daphne debuting in London’s high-class society while living under the watchful eye (and shadow) of her older brother (played by openly gay actor Jonathan Bailey of Broadchurch and Doctor Who). Unfortunately, Daphne’s older brother seems to be too picky in choosing her future husband (Victorian times, remember?) and she becomes the subject of intense gossip. It doesn’t help that a column run by a mysterious Lady Wistledown spreads their personal business. In a need to fix her image, Daphne ends up in a quick engagement to the rebellious Duke of Hastings (played by Regé-Jean Page).

As with many Shonda Rhimes shows, the trailer shows a good bit of steamy sex scenes. And with this show appearing on streaming, instead of the typical network television, the show has room to get even more sexual than any of Rhimes’ earlier projects. Though this time, the program isn’t being helmed by Shonda Rhimes. Rhimes is producing Bridgerton under her company Shondaland, but it’s Chris Van Dusen (Grey’s Anatomy, Private Practice, & Scandal) that will be showrunning. In addition, this series is based on a book series by Julia Quinn.

And who’s in the show? According to Deadline, the cast includes several stars such as Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie, Ruby Barker, Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel, Luke Thompson, Luke Newton, Ruby Stokes, Will Tilston, Florence Hunt, Ruth Gemmell, Bessie Carter, Harriet Cains, Polly Walker, Ben Miller, Sabrina Bartlett, Martins Imhangbe and Lorraine Ashbourne.

If you’re interested in checking out this series, you have just short of two months to wait. Bridgerton will premiere on Netflix on December 25.

