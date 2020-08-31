Show Me Your Teeth-“American Horror Story” Sets A 2021 Premiere Date

For the past decade, American Horror Story has been one of our favorite television premieres to look forward to, but unfortunately this season, we need to wait a bit longer for American Horror Story Season 10 to premiere.

In March, Executive Producer Ryan Murphy gave us our first hint as to what we might be seeing on the tenth installment of his endlessly addictive series, showing hands clutching onto the what looks to be a beachside bluff of sorts, with the caption “Things are beginning to wash up on shore.”

Two months later, he follow up with another shot of what looks to be a desolate beach, simply writing “American Horror Story. Clue.”

A final clue resurfaced on Murphy’s Instagram several days ago, with an up close shot of a mouthful of razor-sharp teeth, with Murphy simply saying “looks like American Horror Story Season 10 is go for an October (fitting) production launch. Thanks to everyone who is working hard to assure a safe start for the cast and crew. And yes this is a clue.”

The casting itself is what is already gaining a great deal of attention; right off the bat, Sarah Paulson makes her return to American Horror Story, along with fellow original series star Evan Peters. Kathy Bates will be returning for AHS 10, along with Angelica Ross, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter and Finn Witrock. Lily Rabe will also be returning as a full-time cast member. The newest cast member that has gained the most interest is the addition of Macauley Culkin in a role that is sure to get plenty of attention.

The famed story of The Lady of the Dunes is said to quite possibly, be the latest mystery to be a part of American Horror Story lore. Backstory: a woman’s body was discovered in Provincetown, MA in 1974, puzzling detectives and leading to a multitude of stories, from connections to Whitey Bolger and serial killers Hadden Clarke and Tony Costa.

One fan favorite villain of sorts that we may be seeing return for Season 10?-Rubber Man. Murphy posted this picture of Rubber Man several months ago, simply saying “Coming Soon”….

