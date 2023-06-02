Showtime Drops Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey’s Romance Teaser

Exciting news, just in time for Pride month — the first teaser video of Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey’s sexy romance series was recently released, and we are absolutely living for it!

The Showtime miniseries, ‘Fellow Travelers,’ is based on the 2007 book of the same title, written by American author Thomas Mallon. The show is described as “an epic love story and political thriller, chronicling the volatile romance of two very different men who meet in McCarthy-era Washington.”

Furthermore, the series adaptation’s official synopsis reads:

“Matt Bomer plays handsome, charismatic Hawkins Fuller, who maintains a financially rewarding, behind-the scenes career in politics. Hawkins avoids emotional entanglements – until he meets Tim Laughlin (Jonathan Bailey), a young man brimming with idealism and religious faith. They begin a romance just as Joseph McCarthy and Roy Cohn declare war on “subversives and sexual deviants,” initiating one of the darkest periods in 20th-century American history. Over the course of four decades, we follow our five main characters — Hawk, Tim, Marcus (Jelani Alladin), Lucy (Allison Williams), and Frankie (Noah J. Ricketts) – as they cross paths through the Vietnam War protests of the 1960s, the drug-fueled disco hedonism of the 1970s, and the AIDS crisis of the 1980s, while facing obstacles in the world and in themselves.”

In the teaser, things get V steamy between Bomer and Bailey’s characters as they embark on a decades-spanning love affair. Sparks fly with the two out actors’ undeniable chemistry, as one flash after another takes viewers to a different timeline in their hot and heavy romance.

‘Fellow Travelers’ is set to premiere on Paramount+ with Showtime this fall. In the meantime, you can watch the recently released official teaser here:

Source: ew.com