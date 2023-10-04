Showtime Drops New Official Trailer of Bomer and Bailey’s Love Affair

Showtime recently dropped the new official trailer of the highly anticipated LGBTQ+ series, ‘Fellow Travelers’, starring Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey.

The video shows Bomer as Hawkins Fuller being questioned by government officials via a lie detector test. Hawkins, who works behind the scenes in politics, is interrogated about his political affiliations and personal relationships, including having an affair with another man.

Thereafter, a montage of steamy scenes from his dangerous love affair with Jonathan Bailey’s character Tim Laughlin is shown. Bomer has been steadily answering the questions until he is asked about love.

He is then brought back to one of his encounters with Bailey where he told the latter,

“We lie about who we sleep with,” to which Bailey replied with: “It’s not who we sleep with, it’s who we love.”

Thinking of that particular memory seems to cause Bomer’s heart rate to increase, making it difficult for him to answer without setting off the lie detector. Meanwhile, he becomes more unsettled as the government official urges him to “answer the question.”

Not to mention, Bailey’s character describes Bomer’s portrayal of Hawkins as “my great consuming love.” Moreover, the official synopsis of the limited series reads:

“Fellow Travelers is a decades-long chronicle of the risky, volatile and steamy relationship between the charismatic and ambitious Hawk and the pious and idealistic Tim, two political staffers who fall in love at the height of the 1950s Lavender Scare.”

‘Fellow Travelers’ is set to be available for streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime plan on October 27. In the meantime, you can watch the new official trailer here:

