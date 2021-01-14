Siegfried Fischbacher Died at 81

May he rest in peace.

Siegfried Fischbacher has passed away at the age of 81, as TMZ reports. Siegfried Fischbacher was one half of the long-running Las Vegas act Siegfried and Roy. The show, which lasted from 1990 to 2003, was a magic act that included several big cats such as tigers, cheetahs, and lions.

According to Newsweek, Fischbacher died Wednesday night at his home in Las Vegas from pancreatic cancer. His sister says he “fell asleep gently and peacefully.”

Fischbacher had previously been receiving treatment after going through a 12-hour operation to have the malignant tumor removed. Unfortunately, the disease had already spread throughout his body. Fischbacher decided to leave the hospital, however, to spend the last days of his life in his home with two nurses taking care of him.

Fischbacher’s death comes almost a year after his career-long partner’s death. On October 3, 2003, which happened to be his birthday, Roy Horn suffered a career-ending injury caused by a tiger named Montecore attacked him on stage. That attack left Roy partially paralyzed. Then in May, Roy died at the age of 75 due to complications from COVID-19.

Fischbacher released a statement at the announcement of Horn’s death.

“Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend,” he said. “From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried. … Roy was a fighter his whole life including during these final days. I give my heartfelt appreciation to the team of doctors, nurses and staff at Mountain View Hospital who worked heroically against this insidious virus that ultimately took Roy’s life.”

May they both rest in peace.

Source: TMZ, Newsweek, NBC News,