HOT

Goal! 2021 Begins With A Delicious Full-Frontal Photo 

HOT

Keep Warm With Adrian Grenier Skinny Dipping (NSFW)

TOP

'The Real Housewives of Jersey' Serves Men's Buns in Its Cheeky Debut

TOP
Gay Trump supporter says he fears for his life after taking part in Capitol invasion

Gay Trumper: 'I Fear For My Life' After Attending Capitol Invasion

Siegfried Fischbacher Died at 81

by
Siegfried & Roy are two German-American former entertainers who became known for their appearances with white lions and tigers.
From 1990 until an injury ended their stage careers on October 3, 2003, the duo formed the show “Siegfried & Roy At The Mirage”, which was regarded as the most-visited show in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. The magic word of the duo was “SARMOTI” (Siegfried And Roy, Masters Of The Impossible”). This image was taken of Siegfried & Roy and their white lion in their private apartment in Las Vegas.

May he rest in peace.

Siegfried Fischbacher has passed away at the age of 81, as TMZ reports. Siegfried Fischbacher was one half of the long-running Las Vegas act Siegfried and Roy. The show, which lasted from 1990 to 2003, was a magic act that included several big cats such as tigers, cheetahs, and lions.

According to Newsweek, Fischbacher died Wednesday night at his home in Las Vegas from pancreatic cancer. His sister says he “fell asleep gently and peacefully.”

Fischbacher had previously been receiving treatment after going through a 12-hour operation to have the malignant tumor removed. Unfortunately, the disease had already spread throughout his body. Fischbacher decided to leave the hospital, however, to spend the last days of his life in his home with two nurses taking care of him.

Siegfried and Roy make a guest appearance at the 100th anniversary gala for Magischer Zirkel Germany. / Image via Usien (CC)

Fischbacher’s death comes almost a year after his career-long partner’s death. On October 3, 2003, which happened to be his birthday, Roy Horn suffered a career-ending injury caused by a tiger named Montecore attacked him on stage. That attack left Roy partially paralyzed. Then in May, Roy died at the age of 75 due to complications from COVID-19.

Fischbacher released a statement at the announcement of Horn’s death.

“Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend,” he said. “From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried. … Roy was a fighter his whole life including during these final days. I give my heartfelt appreciation to the team of doctors, nurses and staff at Mountain View Hospital who worked heroically against this insidious virus that ultimately took Roy’s life.”

May they both rest in peace.

Source: TMZ, Newsweek, NBC News,

What do you think?