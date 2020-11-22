‘Silver Spoons’ Star Helps Suspected Kenosha Shooter Post Bail: Report

Ricky Schroder, a former child star known for his roles in Silver Spoons and The Champ, has found himself in the news again for reasons that have nothing to do with his acting abilities.

The 50-year-old is one of many people who reportedly helped suspected Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse post $2 million in bail. Another one on the list is MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell who has been a fierce & very vocal supporter of President Donald Trump.

KYLE RITTENHOUSE IS OUT OF JAIL. God bless ALL who donated to help #FightBack raise required $2M cash bail. Special thanks to Actor Ricky Schroder @rickyshroder1 & Mike Lindell @realMikeLindell for putting us over the top. Kyle is SAFE. Thanks to ALL who helped this boy. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 20, 2020

“God bless ALL who donated to help #FightBack raise required $2M cash bail,” attorney Lin Wood tweeted on November 20. “Special thanks to Actor Ricky Schroder @rickyshroder1 & Mike Lindell @realMikeLindell for putting us over the top. Kyle is SAFE. Thanks to ALL who helped this boy,” read the tweet.

Rittenhouse faces charges that he allegedly killed Anthony M. Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz during protests that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha in August.

Morning from Kyle & his Mom Wendy. In America we are ALL innocent until a jury of peers decides guilt or innocence, not the Mob or Press. When the facts are known, many of you will owe this young man an Apology. Move to PARLER everyone….leave Twitter. Jack Dorsey Sucks! pic.twitter.com/nbLVvj2LqM — Ricky Schroder (@rickyschroder13) November 22, 2020

Ricky appears to have gone the distance with his support by visiting him after he was released from prison. On his official Twitter page he posted a photo of them together with Kyle’s mother.

“Morning from Kyle & his Mom Wendy,” he wrote. “In America we are ALL innocent until a jury of peers decides guilt or innocence, not the Mob or Press. When the facts are known, many of you will owe this young man an Apology.” The Golden Globe winner then told his fans to move to Parler from Twitter and said that the latter’s CEO Jack Dorsey “sucks”.

FREE AT LAST!!! From L to R: Attorney John Pierce @CaliKidJMP THE KYLE RITTENHOUSE Actor Ricky Schroder @rickyschroder13 Thank you, All Donors.

Thank you, All Patriots.

Thank God Almighty.#FightBack pic.twitter.com/37Ly66itT8 — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 21, 2020

Parler is a microblogging and social networking service that has become very popular with Trump supporters, conservatives and right-wing extremists. Ricky mentioned it in his very first tweet on Twitter before diving into his support for Kyle.

Ricky has had his own legal troubles in the past. In 2019 he was arrested twice for suspicion of domestic violence and was held in lieu of $50,000 bail.