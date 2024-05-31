Singer Adam Lambert Brings ‘Whataya Want from Me’ into 2024

He’s here for your entertainment.

Adam Lambert, the world-renowned glamorous rocker, made a brief return to reality TV on Tuesday when he appeared as a guest competitor on the new season of Singer.

Advertisement

If you’re unaware, Singer is a Chinese reality TV series where established artists – some who call China home while others are known internationally – compete for the coveted crown after weeks of singing unfiltered to a live studio audience. The series saw its original run from 2013 to 2020 before returning with its current season in 2024.

While appearing on Singer, Mr. Lambert sang one of his signature hit singles – ‘Whataya Want from Me.’ Now, the song is getting renewed interest around the globe and is currently topping three separate charts in China – a statistic that was not accomplished during the song’s original run in 2009/2010.

That’s not to say ‘Whataya Want from Me’ wasn’t already a banger. It’s certified platinum in America for sales of over 1,000,000, and it was a top ten smash in over sixteen different countries. Now, due to his appearance on Singer, he can make that a top 10 in China, too!

Advertisement

As music history goes, Adam, now age 42, was the runner up on American Idol in 2009. He was quickly scooped up by a label and released a series of hits including ‘For Your Entertainment,’ ‘If I Had You’ and ‘Ghost Town.’ He was also outed as a gay man during his time on Idol, but that’s a story for another day!

Currently, Adam can be found touring with Queen – yes, thee Queen – having taken over lead vocals from Paul Rodgers in 2011. Adam’s last solo record, High Drama, was released in 2023 and rumor has it a new EP is on the way later this year.

Advertisement

It’s also interesting to note that his success this week in China is somewhat unprecedented, as the country has decriminalized homosexuality, but LGBT citizens are not able to marry or adopt.

Keep up the good work, Adam!

Also, completely unrelated but… Jessie J won Singer in 2018, and you just have to listen to some of her covers because… Damn!